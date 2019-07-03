Image copyright Family picture Image caption The family was pictured in Khao Lak before the tsunami struck

Burglars have stolen a golden orb containing the ashes of a woman's boyfriend and two sons who died when a tsunami hit Thailand.

Sharon Howard, from Hayle, Cornwall, had the orb made for the ashes of David Page and sons Mason, 8, and Taylor, 6.

All three died in the resort of Khao Lak when the tsunami struck on 26 December 2004.

"It's like a kick in the teeth, these things are worth more than any amount of money," said Ms Howard.

About 5,400 people died in Thailand, half of them foreign tourists, when a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, triggered a deadly tsunami.

Image copyright Sharon Howard Image caption The gold orb was made to contain the ashes of the loved ones she lost

"David had taken us to Thailand because I was convalescing from a hysterectomy," Ms Howard said.

"We had two days left when the tsunami struck.

"We suddenly heard this huge noise like a jet and the water came in. I blacked out after I told David: 'I'm going now. I love you'."

When she came round, Mr Page and the two boys were dead.

Their remains were returned to the UK the following year and Ms Howard had the orb made to hold their ashes.

"I live with the guilt every day," said Ms Howard who has been receiving treatment for post traumatic stress disorder.

Image caption About 5,400 people died in Thailand when the tsunami struck

On Sunday evening she found a number of items including the orb, bracelets and an elephant-design ring, given to her after the tsunami, had been stolen.

"I just felt sick when I found out," she said.

"I don't think I have a chance in hell, but I just want my orb and elephant ring back."

She thinks burglars struck when she was out of the house, between Friday and Sunday.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were investigating the burglary.