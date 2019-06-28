Image copyright Google Image caption The man was taken to Praa Sands and confirmed dead a short time later

A man has died after being pulled from the sea by a lifeguard in Cornwall.

The man was spotted at Prussia Cove near Penzance at about 12:50 BST. He was brought in to Praa Sands and treated by ambulance crews but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and efforts to locate his next of kin continue.

On Thursday, two men died after being pulled from the water by an RNLI lifeboat at Babbacombe in Devon.

Image caption Two men were pulled from the sea near Babbacombe, south Devon, on Thursday

Prussia Cove is an unpatrolled beach and lifeguards from nearby Praa Sands had to launch their inflatable rescue boat to reach the man.

RNLI lifeboats, the air ambulance and Devon and Cornwall Police also attended the incident.