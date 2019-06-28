Image copyright Andy Dakin Image caption The grandstand at Illogan will have to be rebuilt

A non-league football club's main stand has collapsed after high winds blew its roof off.

The grandstand at Illogan RBL AFC, near Redruth, in Cornwall succumbed to the weather at about 19:00 BST on Thursday.

Debris landed on a nearby road but nobody was hurt and the pitch at the Oxland Parc ground was not damaged.

Volunteers at the Cornwall Combination League club helped to tether down the remaining structure and have been clearing the site using a digger.

Image caption Strong winds ripped through the stand at about 19:00 on Thursday

"The wind got in underneath and lifted the roof off," club chairman Lester Thomas said.

"It must have been one big gust of wind to do it because it's been there for years"

He added: "It's a shame. Half way through last season we had to repair the sides of the grandstand with double glazed windows so people could be protected from the wind and rain but also see the game going on, but that's now been broken and ruined and we will have to start from scratch."

He said he hoped the club's insurance would cover any costs.