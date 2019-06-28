Image caption The assault took place in a village near Truro in October 2003

A man has been charged over a sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl which took place 16 years ago.

William Pope, 58, currently of HMP Channings Wood, was charged with indecent assault after a cold case review.

The attack took place on 22 October 2003 in Greenbottom, near Truro.

Mr Pope appeared via video link at Bodmin Magistrates Court and will be held on remand until a hearing at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday 23 July.