Woman dies after being hit by car near hospital in Cornwall
- 26 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman in her 80s has died after being hit by a car.
It happened near the Royal Cornwall Hospital on the A390, one of the main roads into Truro.
The road has been closed since Devon and Cornwall Police attended the scene at about 10:00 BST. People going to hospital have been to told to allow for extra travel time.
Officers are still trying to find the woman's next of kin. The driver of the car was unhurt.