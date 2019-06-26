Image caption UK Border Force officers intercepted the yacht in the western approach to the English Channel

A man has been cleared of helping to smuggle cocaine with a street value of £130m into Cornwall on a yacht.

The Dutch registered Marcia was escorted into Newlyn harbour by UK Border Force last July.

Dutchman Emile Schoemaker was not told about the drugs onboard and knew nothing of the smuggling plot, his trial at Bristol Crown Court heard.

The boat's owner, Maarten Pieterse, previously admitted smuggling charges and will be sentenced in August.

Officers found more than two tonnes of the Class A drug when they intercepted the SY Marcia in the English Channel.