Image copyright PA Image caption Counter terrorism officers said the alleged offences were not terror related

A man has been charged with making hoax bomb threats to schools, the Houses of Parliament and the Super Bowl.

Andreas Dowling, 23, of Torpoint, Cornwall, faces more than 30 counts of hoax bomb threats in England, the United States and Canada.

He is also accused of encouraging the distribution of an indecent image of a child.

Mr Dowling was arrested on Tuesday and will appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court later.

Police said he had been charged with 20 counts of threats to schools across England and to the Houses of Parliament between 19 January and 8 February 2016.

There are a further 11 charges relating to hoax bomb threats to US schools and police departments, the Super Bowl and a Canadian school between 10 October 2014 and 1 February 2015.

The investigation was led by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South West who said they were satisfied the alleged threats were not terror-related.