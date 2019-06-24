Cornwall

Woman dies in two-car crash near Chiverton Cross

  • 24 June 2019
The B3277 near Chiverton Cross Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the B3277 near Chiverton Cross in Cornwall

A woman has died and two people have been injured in a two-car crash.

The collision happened on the B3277 near Chiverton Cross in Cornwall at about 13:30 BST.

Police said the female driver of one of the cars died at the scene. The other driver sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital with a passenger, who was not seriously hurt.

Officers have closed the road between Sevenmilestone and Chiverton Cross while they investigate.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites