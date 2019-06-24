Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the B3277 near Chiverton Cross in Cornwall

A woman has died and two people have been injured in a two-car crash.

The collision happened on the B3277 near Chiverton Cross in Cornwall at about 13:30 BST.

Police said the female driver of one of the cars died at the scene. The other driver sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital with a passenger, who was not seriously hurt.

Officers have closed the road between Sevenmilestone and Chiverton Cross while they investigate.