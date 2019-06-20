Image copyright Beth Mahoney Image caption Police said a weapon seized was "not believed to be a viable firearm"

A man is due to appear in court accused of threatening students at a university with a replica gun.

Armed officers were called to Exeter University on Wednesday to reports of a man "making threats to other students, whilst in possession of a handgun".

Yihe Xiong, 25, of Bonhay Road, Exeter, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He will appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the weapon seized was not "a viable firearm" and no-one had been injured.

Supt Matt Lawler said: "I would like to reiterate our thanks to the university, its staff and students for their calm response and their assistance with our investigation."