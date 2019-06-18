Image copyright English Heritage Image caption The footbridge is set to open in the summer

Work has started on the installation of a £4m bridge at the 13th Century Tintagel Castle in Cornwall.

Spanning 229ft (70m), the bridge has been divided into 12 separate sections which will each being lifted into place by a cable crane.

English Heritage says it will recreate the historic crossing between the mainland and island.

Tintagel gained literary fame when Geoffrey of Monmouth named it as the place where King Arthur was conceived.

The castle welcomes about 250,000 visitors each year.

Image copyright English Heritage Image caption The bridge is divided into 12 sections which will each be lifted into place by a crane

The bridge has been funded by English Heritage, donations from the public and a £2.5m private donation.

It is made from two cantilevers and will be installed without scaffolding or free standing supports.

Instead, a cable crane will drop each of the 12 pre-fabricated sections of the bridge into place.

Image copyright English Heritage Image caption The bridge is made from two cantilevers

Tintagel Castle is closed to the public throughout the construction of the bridge and is set to reopen in the summer.