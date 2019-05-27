Cornwall

Camelford stabbing: Arrest after man knifed in chest

  • 27 May 2019
Image caption A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the chest in Camelford, Cornwall

A man has been arrested after another man was stabbed in the chest in Cornwall.

The 38-year-old victim was attacked in Market Place, Camelford, at about 21:41 BST on Saturday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said he had been taken to hospital and was in a stable condition.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody, the force added.

