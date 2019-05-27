Camelford stabbing: Arrest after man knifed in chest
- 27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after another man was stabbed in the chest in Cornwall.
The 38-year-old victim was attacked in Market Place, Camelford, at about 21:41 BST on Saturday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said he had been taken to hospital and was in a stable condition.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody, the force added.