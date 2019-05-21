Care worker inherits Penrose Estate after DNA test
A former care worker has inherited a manor house after a DNA test proved he was the heir to a country estate.
Jordan Adlard Rogers only found out his father was Charles Rogers after his death in 2018, Cornwall Live reported.
Mr Rogers' family had lived in the 1536-acre National Trust Penrose Estate between Helston and Porthleven for generations.
The family gifted the estate to the National Trust in 1974 in exchange for a 1,000-year lease to live there.
Mr Adlard Rogers, 31, said he knew from the age of eight Mr Rogers could be his father but despite repeated attempts a DNA test was only carried out after his death.
An inquest last week heard Mr Rogers spent 40 years living as a drug addict and a recluse before dying in his car following an overdose on a heroin substitute.
Charles Rogers' brother had been a pilot with the RAF and his dad a lieutenant commander in the Royal Navy, "so he had big shoes to fill", Mr Adlard Rogers said.
"He was under huge pressure taking it on, but he was different and a free spirit."
"There was always a pressure of him trying to match expectation," Mr Adlard Rogers added.
The estate makes money from investments in stocks and shares and renting a number of parcels of land to local farmers.
Mr Adlard Rogers told Cornwall Live he plans to set up a charity to help people in nearby Porthleven and Helston with his new-found wealth.
"People say I'm lucky but I would trade anything to be able to go back and for Charles to know I was his son," he said.
"Maybe then he might have taken a different path."