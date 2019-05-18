Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Elaine Lorys has been working as a fishmonger for 23 years

A fishmonger has become the first woman to obtain the highest accreditation in the industry.

Elaine Lorys from Newlyn in Cornwall is the 13th person in the UK to become a certified master fishmonger.

The Master Fishmonger Standard recognises "professional excellence" and "a true commitment to the fish trade and to the future of our oceans".

The fish aficionado said she was "proud and very delighted to be the only master fishmonger south of Bristol".

Mrs Lorys said: "You need a wide knowledge of everything to do with the fishing industry and the sustainability side of it.

"Also filleting methods, customer service and a broad knowledge of everything to do with fish in general."

Image caption Elaine says customers want more information about the provenance of the fish than they used to

Mrs Lorys was nominated by the managing director of W Stevenson and Sons fish company and has worked in the same shop since the day it opened 23 years ago.

The process involved completing online courses, a two-hour exam and submitting videos of 15 different filleting techniques.

She said: "It has changed a lot, with quotas and different problems the fishermen face.

"A lot more people are eating fresh fish now and they are much more interested in the provenance of where it comes from."

Image caption The fishmonger submitted videos showing 15 different filleting techniques

In June last year, the first 10 men to achieve the standard were presented with their certificates by the Princess Royal, in her capacity as the Prime Warden of The Fishmongers' Company.

Mrs Lorys will be attending a ceremony at the historic Fishmongers Hall, home of the Fishmongers' Company in London, on 3 June to receive her award.

Image caption Elaine will receive her certificate in London next month

The company has been the centre for standards of fishmongering since 1272.

Mrs Lorys said: "I expect there will be fish on the menu, and I do like all fish.

"But I'd probably like a steak to be honest."