Image caption The protester was pulled to the ground after attempting to throw the milkshake

A man has tried to throw a milkshake at UKIP Euro election candidate Carl Benjamin at a rally in Cornwall.

Mr Benjamin is holding a gathering on Lemon Quay in Truro with British activist Milo Yiannopoulos.

Supporters of Mr Benjamin pulled the man to the ground after he threw the milkshake.

It is understood police were called to the incident. A female protester was also prevented from throwing kippers at Mr Benjamin.

Image caption Milkshake could be seen on the ground after the incident

The man who threw the milkshake was later seen walking away.

Police are currently investigating remarks made by Mr Benjamin after Labour MP Jess Phillips accused him of malicious communications.

The incident comes after Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had milkshakes thrown at him in Warrington, Cheshire, and Bury in Greater Manchester while campaigning as a European Parliament candidate for North-West England.