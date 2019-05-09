Peeping Tom spied on showering student

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The camera was inside an alarm clock aimed towards the shower

A "sordid and unpleasant" Peeping Tom used a camera hidden inside an alarm clock to spy on a naked student in a shower.

Maintenance man Nicholas Burford, 56, installed the camera in the bathroom of a house in south Devon, aiming its lens at the shower unit.

Burford, who recorded the woman at least twice, was caught when the camera started making a buzzing noise.

He was given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Burford, of Audley Avenue, Torquay, denied voyeurism but was found guilty by a jury at Exeter Crown Court in February.

The court heard the woman became suspicious of the clock before researching it on the internet.

'Terrible effect'

She found an identical model on sale which contained a hidden camera.

Police later found the clock connected to Burford's laptop and discovered footage of the woman on it.

The court heard the student had to take time off college and seek counselling for symptoms including flashbacks, insomnia and suicidal feelings after finding out about the recordings.

Sentencing the 56-year-old, Judge Timothy Rose said: "You recorded yourself checking and rechecking the position of this appalling device... this was for your own sexual gratification and your sordid and profoundly unpleasant behaviour had a terrible effect on the victim's life."

Burford was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 100 hours' unpaid community work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.