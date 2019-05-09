Image caption The festival was set to be held over the bank holiday weekend at the end of May

A music, food and wellbeing festival has been refused a licence despite having sold more than 100 tickets.

Porthilly Spirit festival was due to take place at the end of May on a farm site near Rock, Cornwall.

Singer Tom Odell was set to perform while a number of activities including gong meditation had been planned.

An application for the three-day licence was refused by Cornwall Council who cited concerns about traffic management.

The authority's Licensing Act sub committee said it was worried about the safety of road users and pedestrians, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

Will Hermann, owner of Trefresa Farm where the event was set to be held, told the committee the festival was a stepping stone to plans to create a hotel and spa on the site and hold events which would "regenerate the farm for the next 100 years".

'Chaos'

The brochure for the festival - due to take place on 24 to 26 May - lists pop-up restaurants, foraging, bouquet making, gong meditation and Cornish seasalt pickling among the attractions on offer.

The council received 64 objections to the proposals with local residents concerned about "chaos" due to the amount of traffic combined with a bank holiday weekend.

There were concerns that a single track road was not suitable to carry the number of vehicles which might be going to and from the site.

The applicants said they had reduced the capacity of the event from 3,000 to 2,000 - including 600 staff - to ease concerns but after a seven-hour meeting the committee refused permission.

Mr Herrmann said he was "disappointed" and would evaluate the decision and plan to outline the next steps for the festival by Monday.