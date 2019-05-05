Image copyright Thomas Heywood Image caption After an "extremely difficult" multi-agency rescue operation, the three men were airlifted to hospital, where they remain in a serious condition

The torch on a mobile phone was used to help rescue three young men seriously injured in a 100ft (30m) cliff fall.

A major rescue was launched when HM Coastguard received a call at about midnight on Saturday from one of the injured men.

The accident happened at Parc Trammel Cove at Porthleven in Cornwall, near the site of a dance music festival.

All three were treated at the base of the cliff before being airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

In the darkness and with a rising tide, HM Coastguard said the injured man who made the 999 call, used the torch on his mobile to help guide rescuers to their exact location.

Image copyright Thomas Heywood Image caption Three specialist cliff rescue teams were involved in the rescue near Porthleven

The rescue, coordinated by Falmouth Coastguard, involved Porthleven, Penzance and Mullion Coastguard Rescue Teams, the RNLI's Lizard all weather lifeboat, a coastguard helicopter, South Western Ambulance Service and Devon and Cornwall Police.

Critical care paramedics from the Cornwall Air Ambulance were then winched to the base of the cliffs by the coastguard helicopter, together with several cliff rescue officers.

Coastal Operations Area Commander Martin Leslie said the operation was a demonstration of "exceptional joint-emergency service working in an extremely difficult environment".

"The helicopter crew showed outstanding skills transferring the teams to the scene," he said.

"Special praise must also be given to the critical care paramedics' excellent pre-hospital care to the casualties."

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said all three men remain in a serious condition.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved at this difficult time," it said.