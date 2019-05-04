Image copyright RNLI Image caption Emergency services had to ensure no-one was trapped inside the submerged vehicle

A submerged car which sparked a multi-agency rescue operation has been recovered.

The alarm was raised in the early hours after the vehicle was spotted in the sea at St Ives harbour in Cornwall.

Coastguard, police, ambulance and RNLI were all involved in the operation, which was scaled down when it was established nobody was in the car.

The owner of the vehicle arranged to have it recovered when the tide receded.

"The main issue was to confirm that there wasn't anyone in the vehicle," a lifeboat spokesman said.

"Once that was ascertained, our crew provided a supporting role whilst waiting for the tide to change in order for the vehicle to be recovered."

A spokesperson from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the car owner was traced using CCTV footage which showed the registration number of the vehicle before it became submerged.