Image caption Friends and family were asked to plant trees instead of buying birthday presents

A 100-year-old woman has celebrated her birthday with a climate change-themed beach party.

Keen environmentalist Ti Østmo, who lives near Praze-An-Beeble in Cornwall, celebrated with family and friends at Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth.

"I want to know that things are moving in the right direction before I go," the centenarian said.

Instead of buying birthday presents for her, Mrs Østmo asked people if they would plant trees instead.

Image copyright Gavin Ostmo Image caption Ti Østmo helps look after chickens and grow fruit and vegetables on the smallholding where she lives with her son and daughter-in-law

Mrs Østmo, who moved to Cornwall seven years ago, baked nearly 100 organic scones to treat party-goers to a Cornish clotted cream tea - served on environmentally-friendly plates and cups.

Everyone attending the birthday party was asked to leave a message of peace on a climate change tree and "spread the word" that action is needed.

Mrs Østmo lives with her son and daughter-in-law on a smallholding where the family keeps chickens and grows its own fruit and vegetables.

Her love of the natural world began when she spent three years in the Land Army during World War Two.

Image caption Ti Østmo baked all the scones for a Cornish cream tea on the beach

"Mum has always been a 'natural' environmentalist - riding her bike until in her 80s, growing veg and loving nothing more than to have her hands in the soil," her son Gavin said.

"She has been on an aeroplane just twice in her life and has never driven a car."

He said he mother spends a lot of time researching the effects of human activity on the environment on her iPad and has been particularly inspired by Greta Thunberg and Sir David Attenborough.

"Up until last November she would walk the half mile into Crowan on a Friday to catch the bus into Helston - partly to maintain her independence but also to ensure that the bus service to the village was being used."

He added that after the party, "having left no trace ourselves", family and friends would take part in a beach clean.