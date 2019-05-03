Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Frankie MacRitchie's family said the "wonderful" nine-year-old boy "will be so very missed"

A nine-year-old boy who was attacked by a dog died from a loss of blood caused by multiple bites to his head, an inquest opening has heard.

Frankie MacRitchie from Plymouth, Devon, was attacked in a caravan at a holiday park in Looe, Cornwall, last month and died at the scene.

The inquest in Truro has been adjourned to allow further inquiries.

His body was identified by his mother in the following days.

The inquest heard a post-mortem examination showed the preliminary cause of Frankie's death was severe loss of blood, caused by multiple dog bites to the head.

Image caption Flowers and messages were left at Frankie's school in Plymouth after his death

Emergency services were called to a caravan at Tencreek Holiday Park at 05:00 BST on 13 April after reports of a boy being "unresponsive".

A woman described by police as a family friend was later arrested at a railway station near Plymouth.

The 28-year-old, who was initially held on suspicion of manslaughter and having a dog dangerously out of control, has since been released.

A dog was taken into kennels by police.

Acting Senior Coroner for Cornwall Andrew Cox told the hearing Frankie's body was identified by his mother Tawnee Willis at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital five days after his death.