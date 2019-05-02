Image caption The blue oss is one of two who dance around the streets of Padstow each May Day

A woman who was seriously injured at a May Day festival may have been struck by a person wearing a traditional Obby Oss horse costume, police say.

The 33-year-old suffered a neck injury and was found unresponsive at about 19:30 BST at the Obby Oss festival in Padstow, Cornwall.

She was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth and is in a "critical but stable condition".

Officers are examining reports she may have been hit by the Blue Ribbon Oss.

Image caption Police have examined and returned the Blue Ribbon Oss

They are also investigating claims she may have been assaulted by another woman in the town earlier in the evening.

Det Insp Pete Found said: "We are following a number of lines of enquiry to establish how the woman sustained her injuries.

"We would like to hear from any witnesses to either reported incident and would especially like to request any relevant mobile phone or camera footage taken around the event."

Image copyright Padstow Coastguard Image caption Police are investigating reports she may have been struck by the Obby Oss while walking on a footpath

The two oss costumes are worn by a number of different people during the course of the day, and are paraded through the town accompanied by dancers, drums and accordions.

The Blue Ribbon Obby Oss has been examined and returned by the police.