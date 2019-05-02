Image copyright Snapchat Image caption The video has been widely condemned on social media

A teenager has been filmed throwing a dog off a cliff into the sea.

The video shows a young man holding a shaking spaniel-type dog on the edge of the cliff in Falmouth, Cornwall, before throwing it over the edge.

The film was shared on instant messaging app Snapchat and the incident has been widely condemned on social media.

The dog survived the attack, which is being investigated by police and the RSPCA.

Image copyright Snapchat Image caption Footage shows the dog being thrown into the sea in Falmouth

Image copyright Snapchat Image caption The animal can be seen swimming to shore

A spokesperson for the animal charity said: "We have been made aware of some upsetting footage showing a dog being thrown off a cliff in Falmouth, Cornwall.

"We are very concerned about this incident and would like to reassure people we are looking into it."

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: "Police are investigating a report of concern for the welfare of an animal in Falmouth on the afternoon of Wednesday 1 May.

"This relates to a dog being thrown into the sea.

"We ask that people, including users of social media, do not speculate around the circumstances of this incident, or the individual involved."