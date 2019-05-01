Hundreds gather in Padstow for Obby Oss celebrations
- 1 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Hundreds of people have gathered in the streets of Padstow to celebrate the annual Obby Oss festival.
The centuries-old tradition takes place on 1 May each year to welcome the summer.
Masks and black frames adorn two horses - red for the Old Oss and blue for the Blue Ribbon Oss, also known as the Peace Oss.
The two "osses" are paraded through the town accompanied by dancers, drums and accordions.