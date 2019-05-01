Image caption Obby Oss is the biggest day in the Cornish town's calendar

Hundreds of people have gathered in the streets of Padstow to celebrate the annual Obby Oss festival.

The centuries-old tradition takes place on 1 May each year to welcome the summer.

Masks and black frames adorn two horses - red for the Old Oss and blue for the Blue Ribbon Oss, also known as the Peace Oss.

The two "osses" are paraded through the town accompanied by dancers, drums and accordions.

Image copyright LEE CLAYSON Image caption Family loyalties usually dictate whether people adorn their white outfits with blue or red flashes

Image caption Young and old have gathered in Padstow to celebrate

Image copyright LEE CLAYSON Image caption The Cornish town is decorated with flowers, flags, greenery and a maypole

Image copyright JOHN WERREN Image caption Fierce-looking masks and black frames adorn the two horses