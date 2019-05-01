Image copyright KAREN MAGOR/ARCHANT Image caption This image of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy was used to promote Cornish tourist attractions

A picture of one of France's most recognisable landmarks has mistakenly been used to promote a popular tourist attraction in Cornwall in a magazine.

In the 2019 issue of South West Attractions and Accommodation Guide, an image of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy was used instead of Cornwall's St Michael's Mount.

One reader said she "couldn't quite believe it".

Publisher Archant apologised for the "production error".

Image caption St Michael's Mount is a small tidal island in Mount's Bay, Cornwall

St Michael's Mount is linked to the Cornish town of Marazion by a man-made causeway of granite setts which are passable at low tide.

Ferry boat services run at high tide during the summer.

Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy, meanwhile, is visited by more than three million people each year and is on the Unesco list of World Heritage Sites.

Originally, the castle on St Michael's Mount was a Benedictine Priory which did have religious links with Mont Saint Michel.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The giant granite rock, Mont Saint-Michel is situated a kilometre off the Normandy coast

Archant said the error arose when "selecting images from a picture library".

A statement said: "We have rectified this on our records and apologise for this error.

"South West Attractions is an annual edition so we would normally mention this in the next edition, but in this case it will be some time."