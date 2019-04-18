Image copyright Olivia Tomlin Image caption More than 80 firefighters are tackling four blazes spread over two miles

Firefighters are tackling a series of large gorse fires across two miles of Bodmin Moor.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it began to receive calls shortly before midnight.

Olivia Tomlin tweeted that the "huge gorse fire" in three sections was close to houses and livestock and a main road, the A30.

More than 80 firefighters are tackling four blazes, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.