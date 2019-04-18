Fires rage across two miles of Bodmin Moor, Cornwall
- 18 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a series of large gorse fires across two miles of Bodmin Moor.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it began to receive calls shortly before midnight.
Olivia Tomlin tweeted that the "huge gorse fire" in three sections was close to houses and livestock and a main road, the A30.
More than 80 firefighters are tackling four blazes, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.