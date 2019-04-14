Image caption The 10-year-old boy died at the scene of the attack at the holiday park on Saturday morning

A woman arrested when a 10-year-old boy died in a holiday park dog attack has been released while inquiries continue.

The "bulldog-type" dog attacked the boy in a caravan at Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe, Cornwall, just before 05:00 BST on Saturday, police said.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested three hours later in Saltash on suspicion of manslaughter and having a dog dangerously out of control.

Police said the boy and his family came from the Plymouth area.

Image caption Six static caravans remain cordoned off at the site

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said the woman, who has not been named, had since been released from custody under investigation.

The dog was also found and transferred to kennels.

On Sunday, six caravans at the holiday park remained cordoned off by police tape.

Police said the boy's next of kin were aware and were being supported by police.