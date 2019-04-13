Image copyright Kate Bourn Image caption Firefighters were called to North Quay in Padstow on Saturday afternoon

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a shop near Padstow harbour.

The fire took hold at a property in North Quay in the Cornish fishing town at 14:45 BST.

A spokesman for St Austell Brewery said an adjacent pub - The Shipwrights Inn - was damaged. The building was evacuated and no-one was hurt.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said crews from seven fire stations were on site and advised the public to avoid the area.

Steve Worrall, retail director for the brewery, said: "Emergency services are currently at the scene and our staff are awaiting permission from the fire service to re-enter the building.

"The safety and well-being of our staff and customers is our main priority.

"Our thoughts are with our neighbours on North Quay affected by today's incident."