Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the holiday park just after 05:00 BST

A 10-year-old boy died when he was attacked by a "bulldog-type breed" dog at a holiday park, police said.

Police were called to a caravan at Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe, Cornwall, just before 05:00 BST to reports the boy was "unresponsive" after the attack.

The child died at the scene and a search was started to find the dog and its owner.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested at 08:00 in Saltash.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the boy's next of kin were aware and are being supported by police officers.

They said the dog was also located and it had since been transferred to kennels.