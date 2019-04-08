Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption James Field bled to death on the pavement outside his girlfriend's home on 28 September

A woman has been found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, who died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Lindsey Gabriel, 31, denied murdering James Field, 35, in the attack at her home in Bugle, near St Austell, Cornwall, in September.

Mr Field bled to death on the pavement outside Gabriel's house. Previously, she told a court she could not remember what happened and he stabbed himself.

Gabriel is due to be sentenced later at Truro Crown Court.