Man Tasered in St Dennis after woman badly injured
A man in his 60s is under police guard in hospital after being Tasered so officers could take a knife from him.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was already seriously injured when they arrived at the scene in St Dennis, Cornwall, shortly before 08:30.
A woman in her 80s was also taken to Derriford hospital in Plymouth with serious injuries.
Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
A cordon has been set up at an address on Robartes Road in St Dennis.
Officers said they were not looking for anybody else in connection with the injuries.