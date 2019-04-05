Image copyright Family handout Image caption Maisie Duncan was described as "a ray of sunshine"

A driver who caused the death of a seven-year-old twin when he crashed in icy conditions has been banned from the roads for a year.

David Thirlby, 64, lost control of his car and struck Maisie Duncan as she played in the snow on the pavement in Looe, Cornwall, in March last year.

He admitted causing death by careless driving and was sentenced at Bodmin Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Maisie's mother Abbi Peat described her as "the most perfect little thing".

Thirlby, of Bodrigan Road, Looe, admitted causing death by driving his Nissan Juke car without due care and attention.

District Judge Diana Baker sentenced him to a 12-month community order with a four-month night time curfew and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

Ms Peat said her daughter was "beautiful, caring, kind, smart", while her great aunt Edwina Hannaford said she was a "ray of sunshine in our lives, a beautiful princess who was loved by all who met her".

The family said they had received messages of support from as far afield as New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the USA.