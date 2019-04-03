Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption James Field bled to death on the pavement outside his girlfriend's home on 28 September last year

A man smashed in the door of his girlfriend's house and climbed inside before stabbing himself to death, a court has heard.

James Field bled to death on the roadside outside Lindsey Gabriel's house in Bugle, Cornwall, on 28 September last year from a single stab wound to the chest.

She told Truro Crown Court she could not remember what happened and believed he stabbed himself.

Ms Gabriel's denies murder.

She told the court Mr Field had threatened to stab her and burn down her house in a phone conversation earlier that evening.

Ms Gabriel, 31, believed he was contacting other women on social media and on the day of his death, she cancelled his mobile phone and called his employer to tell him about his drug use.

She also smashed up his car that was parked on her driveway, covered it in wrapping paper, and had it removed by a car scrappage firm, the court heard.

'Too traumatic'

Ms Gabriel told the jury she was standing in her kitchen at about 19:50 and "the first thing I heard was him banging on the door".

She said: "I saw James climbing through the bottom panel of the door and then I saw blood."

Adding she did not remember what happened, she said: "I don't think my mind is letting me process what happened because it's too traumatic."

Ms Gabriel said she could not remember making a 999 call in which she can be heard saying "he tried to stab me" and "he has a knife".

She told the jury she did not hide the knife in a drain in the back garden, where it was later found.

In cross-examination, she said: " I do not believe I stabbed James Field.

"I believe he stabbed himself."

The trial continues.