Man dies in three-vehicle crash in Cornwall
- 30 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a three-vehicle crash in Cornwall.
Two cars and a lorry were involved in the crash on the eastbound A30, two miles from the Victoria Interchange, in the early hours of Saturday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said one car's driver was pronounced dead at the scene, two people in another car suffered "moderate injuries", and the lorry driver was unhurt.
The force has appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage of the crash.