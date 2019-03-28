Eve Leatherland: Mum's partner guilty of murdering child
A man has been found guilty of murdering a 22-month-old girl by beating and poisoning her.
Eve Leatherland had multiple fractures and a fatal dose of codeine in her system when she died in Liskeard, Cornwall, in October 2017.
Her mother Abigail Leatherland was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child but acquitted of manslaughter at Truro Crown Court.
Ms Leatherland's ex-partner Thomas Curd was convicted of murdering her.
They will be sentenced on Friday.