Image copyright Google Image caption The road was closed for about six hours after the crash

A 26-year-old driver was killed when two sports cars collided.

The victim's Jaguar XF and a Mazda MX5 crashed on the A390 at Coliza Hill near St Austell, Cornwall, at 17:32 GMT on Saturday.

The Jaguar driver, from the St Austell area, died at the scene. The 32-year-old MX5 driver, also local, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for six hours after the crash. Police are appealing for witnesses.