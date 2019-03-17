Cornwall

St Austell driver, 26, dies as sports cars crash

  • 17 March 2019
Coliza Hill Image copyright Google
Image caption The road was closed for about six hours after the crash

A 26-year-old driver was killed when two sports cars collided.

The victim's Jaguar XF and a Mazda MX5 crashed on the A390 at Coliza Hill near St Austell, Cornwall, at 17:32 GMT on Saturday.

The Jaguar driver, from the St Austell area, died at the scene. The 32-year-old MX5 driver, also local, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for six hours after the crash. Police are appealing for witnesses.

