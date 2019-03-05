Image copyright Alamy Image caption The Wilsons were regular visitors to their bungalow on the Isles of Scilly

The holiday home used by former Prime Minister Harold Wilson is for sale.

The three-bedroom bungalow on St Mary's in the Isles of Scilly was built for the Wilson family in 1959, and was still being used by his widow Lady Wilson prior to her death last year.

It is the first time it has been on the market and is valued at £425,000.

The Labour prime minister would often holiday there during his two periods in power in the 1960s and 1970s. He died in 1995 and is buried on St Mary's.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Harold Wilson said he enjoyed the "remoteness" of the Isles of Scilly

Image caption The bungalow is 500m from the main town on St Mary's

The Wilsons called the house Lowenva which is Cornish for 'house of happiness'.

Estate agents Sibley's Island Homes said on its website: "Formerly the holiday home of Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and until recently the island home of his late widow, Lady Wilson, Lowenva was built for the family in 1959."

It added the house "is now in need of modernisation throughout" and "has sea views from the garden".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson was born in Yorkshire but had a strong affinity with the Isles of Scilly

Speaking on a visit to the islands in 1964, Mr Wilson said: "I come here for every holiday when I can get away, because you can get away from everything, not only in distance but also in time.

"If you go to some of the uninhabited islands you can imagine yourself almost living in pre-Roman times".

A year later he explained how he managed his schedule on Scilly, saying: "What I like to do is relax and enjoy the holiday during the day and review in the evening any actions or decisions that need to be taken."