Both drivers escaped uninjured

Two tractors - one towing a muck spreader - have crashed leaving a huge slurry spill covering a Cornish road.

One of the tractors rolled on to its side in the crash on the B3266, near Camelford at around 16:15 GMT.

Both drivers were able to get out of their tractors and were not injured, but the road was closed for a major clean-up.

Devon and Cornwall Police advised people to avoid the area and "possibly keep their windows closed".

The crash caused the tractor towing the muck spreader to overturn