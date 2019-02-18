Image copyright TrinityMirror Image caption Peter Drummond met the girl on social media

A police officer has been found guilty of having sex with a 14-year-old girl he befriended on social media.

Anti-terrorism officer Peter Drummond, 38, had sex with the girl twice at her home in Cornwall after speaking to her on Kik messenger, Snapchat and Skype.

He was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of three counts of sexual activity with a child and not guilty of three counts of raping the girl.

Drummond, of Three Mile Cross, Berkshire, was jailed for eight years.

The court heard the victim had been "broken" by the ordeal and had attempted to take her own life.

The girl's mother said her daughter had been "utterly destroyed" by Drummond's actions.

Drummond went to the girl's home twice - the second time getting in through an upstairs window while the girl's stepfather was downstairs.

The married father had worked as a specialist officer with the Ministry of Defence since 2006, the court heard.

The judge told Drummond: "You found someone you could manipulate and pretended to show care and concern for her."

He was sentenced to eight years for each count with all three sentences to run concurrent.