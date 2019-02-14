Image caption Truro Crown Court heard Peter Drummond had an "ulterior motive" in befriending the girl online

An anti-terrorism police officer raped a teenager after tracking her down using Snapchat maps, a jury heard.

Peter Drummond, 38, allegedly travelled from Berkshire to Cornwall twice to attack the girl, who was 14 at the time, at her home.

He appeared at Truro Crown Court faced with three charges of rape and three alternative charges of sexual activity with a child.

Mr Drummond, from Three Mile Cross near Reading, denies all the charges.

Fiona Elder, prosecuting, said he befriended the girl on social media, using Kik messenger and Snapchat.

The court heard he found the girl's home address using Snapchat mapping.

While she had seen his picture before, the first time the pair met was on 26 October 2017, when he is alleged to have raped her in her bedroom.

On the next occasion, Mr Drummond is said to have driven to her home on the evening of 17 November, and climbed in through her bedroom window, where he allegedly raped her a second time.

Ms Elder said: "Online he had been supportive as she had anxiety. You may want to think that that support from him online had an ulterior motive."

The court heard Mr Drummond has worked as a specialist anti-terrorism police officer with the Ministry of Defence since 2006.

The trial continues.