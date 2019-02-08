Cocaine smuggling trial jury discharged

Image caption Border Force officers intercepted the yacht in the western approach to the English Channel

The jury has been discharged in the trial of a Dutch man accused of attempting to smuggle £130 million of cocaine into Europe on a yacht.

Emile Schoemaker, 45, denied being knowingly concerned in the carrying or concealing a controlled drug on a ship.

Bristol Crown Court heard Border Force officers intercepted the SY Marcia in the western approach to the English Channel in July last year.

The boat was taken Newlyn, where officers discovered the drug onboard.

Following a three-week trial at Bristol Crown Court, jurors told Judge Martin Picton they could not reach a verdict.

The panel had been deliberating for 15 hours and 26 minutes.

Judge Picton said: "Sometimes, it just doesn't work out as one might hope in terms of securing a verdict.

"Thank-you very much for all you have done in this case."