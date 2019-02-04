Image copyright Dawlish Beach Image caption Police and gas engineers were alerted to the leak at about 09:00 GMT

A gas leak in a town centre is being treated as a "critical incident", police have said.

Officers from the Devon and Cornwall force said they received reports of the leak at the Royal Mail Sorting Office in Dawlish at 09:00 GMT.

A 150m cordon has been put in place and the area has been evacuated.

Residents in Brunswick Place and Plantation Terrace were asked to leave and have been taken to the Sandy Lane Leisure Centre for their safety.

Skip Twitter post by @DC_Police Emergency services are currently in attendance at the Royal Mail Sorting Office, Dawlish following reports of a gas leak. A 200m is currently in place and the area is being evacuated. (1/2) @DSFireUpdates — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) February 4, 2019 Report

Scott Pengilley, Wales & West Utilities operational manager for the area, said: "We were alerted to a smell of gas in the Brunswick Place area of Dawlish this morning and immediately sent an engineer to the scene.

"On arrival, we found a leak on a gas pipe running beneath Brunswick Place road and are now working to repair it."

Image copyright Dawlish Beach Image caption A 150m cordon has been set up in the area

Mr Pengilley said engineers would be "working around the clock" to resolve the issue "as safely and as quickly as possible".