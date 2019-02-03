Image copyright Newquay Coastguard Image caption Coastguards called to the scene at Mawgan Porth said the base jumper showed "no consideration for other people"

A base jumper sparked calls to the emergency services when he was seen standing on a cliff edge.

"Distressed" passers-by called coastguards when they saw the man on the 250ft (76m) high cliff edge at Mawgan Porth in Cornwall.

Coastguards said the man then jumped and floated down to the beach safely under a parachute on Sunday morning.

They said he should have forewarned them about the jump and called it "extremely foolhardy".

"It shows no consideration for other people," said Newquay coastguards.

"It is also a waste of our time having to drop what we are doing to rush to what we think is someone in distress.

"Please think carefully before you do anything similar."