Image copyright Jamaica Inn Image caption Staff at Jamaica Inn have laid out makeshift beds for stranded motorists

More than 100 people have taken refuge at a pub after heavy snow left dozens of motorists stranded.

Many abandoned their vehicles when the A30 on Bodmin Moor in Cornwall ground to a halt on Thursday.

Staff at the Jamaica Inn, between Bodmin and Launceston, said people had flocked there to find shelter after spending hours stuck in their cars.

After laying out extra mattresses on floors, they said they expected the "busiest breakfast ever" on Friday.

Up to 100 vehicles became trapped on the main road, with some drivers reporting delays of more than five hours.

The Jamaica Inn's general manager, Sammy Wheeler, said people had trudged through snow for up to five miles to reach the inn.

"People were fed up of being in a cold car and they were running out of fuel," she said.

Ms Wheeler said all the rooms at the hotel, which was made famous by Daphne Du Maurier's classic novel of the same name, had been filled, with some being shared by complete strangers.

Image copyright Paul Newman Image caption The A30 in Cornwall was brought to a standstill by heavy snow

Staff also set up makeshift dormitories in other parts of the pub, including the restaurant and lounge.

"I have no sheets left and I'm sure my head housekeeper will kill me in the morning when she hears about it," Ms Wheeler said.

Spirits were said to be "incredibly high" among the guests, who included about a dozen children and an eight-month-old baby.

Ms Wheeler predicted staff and guests were "in for a long one" as they waited for roads to be clear again.

"We are slowly running out of food, but thankfully the freezer's got bits in which we are now starting to go through," she said.

But supplies of tea and coffee remained plentiful, along with alcohol for those "fancying something to ease their really, really rubbish day," she added.

Efforts to clear the A30 near Temple in Cornwall continued through the night, and an HGV which had been blocking the road near Haldon Hill has been moved.

Devon and Cornwall Police said there were hazardous driving conditions across the county, with multiple accidents reported.

Meanwhile, about 400 students were left stranded at Callywith College in Bodmin.

Highways England said teams of gritters and ploughs were working to get traffic moving, while police and the fire brigade were carrying out welfare checks where possible.

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place, with further travel delays expected.