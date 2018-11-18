Image copyright Andrew George Image caption The letter's title refers to Mr George's campaigning slogan "promoting the politics of hope"

"Racist" leaflets handed out before a public meeting on Brexit will be reported to police, an MP has said.

The A4 sheets, which referred to Europeans being replaced with "mixed-race worker drones" were distributed outside the event in Cornwall.

Former Lib Dem MP Andrew George, who was due to speak, described the notes as an "anonymous conspiracist tirade".

Conservative MP Derek Thomas, who organised the talk, dubbed the leaflets "filth".

About 40 people attended Friday's meeting, called Brexit Matters, at the Godolphin Club in Helston.

'Bigoted cowards'

The leaflets contained a number of anti-EU claims, as well as criticisms of immigration and equalities policy.

Mr George, who was described as "mentally challenged" in the text, said it was handed out at the entrance to the club.

The former MP, who sat as a Liberal Democrat from 1997-2015, attended after offering to give an "alternative view" to Mr Thomas' pro-Brexit stance.

He said the text "inflamed fear of non-white migrants" and was "not a good start" to the event.

The "bigoted cowards" who produced it did not speak up at the meeting when challenged, he said, nor did they leave contact details in the leaflet.

"It didn't emerge until the second half of the meeting that the leaflet had been delivered," he said.

"It was only then the contents of it were exposed by an audience member, [who] expressed extreme alarm."

Image caption Mr Thomas (right) unseated Andrew George (left) in the 2015 General Election

The meeting was described as an opportunity to "hear the latest developments [on Brexit] and ask questions".

MP for West Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Mr Thomas said: "The letter was not distributed in the venue and I'm sure the author was not present."

"I have retained a copy and will be forwarding [it] to the police on Monday."