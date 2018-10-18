Image caption Ingrid Loyau-Kennett won an appeal against a speeding offence

A woman who was praised for confronting one of the killers of Lee Rigby has successfully appealed against a speeding offence after getting inspiration from a TV drama.

Ingrid Loyau-Kennett, from Helston, Cornwall, argued she had never driven on the road where her car was pictured.

She told Truro Crown Court that she had recently watched an episode of Midsomer Murders in which a number plate was cloned and "now I know what happened".

The appeal was upheld.

In 2013 Ms Loyau-Kennett was praised by Prime Minister David Cameron for her role in facing one of the men who brutally murdered Fusilier Lee Rigby on the street in London.

She engaged Michael Adebowale in conversation soon after the attack and earned the nickname of "Angel of Woolwich".

Representing herself in court, Ms Loyau-Kennett said she did not understand the details of the speeding offence when she initially signed a form admitting doing 39mph in a 30mph zone.

She explained that she received help with her post due to having anxiety which had worsened since witnessing the Woolwich attack.

She quickly signed and returned the document to avoid raising her anxiety.

'Logical explanation'

Having not paid the fine, she appeared at Bodmin Magistrates' Court earlier this year and it was then that she realised she had never been on the A4 in Berkshire, where the speed camera caught the vehicle.

She said she had been in France at the time of the offence, in October 2017, and produced a letter from somebody confirming she had been staying with them.

Judge Simon Carr, sitting with two magistrates, told her: "usually this would be insufficient" but "you presented in a compelling, consistent and comprehensive way that has left us with doubt."

Outside court Ms Loyau-Kennett said she was "relieved" and the cloned number plate story was "logical and the only explanation I have because I was not there and my car was not there".