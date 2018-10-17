Image copyright Alamy Image caption Lyn Bryant was described as a lovely, "very family-orientated" person

Officers received more than 100 calls from the public in the 48 hours after a police appeal about a brutal murder.

Lyn Bryant, 40, was found dead in the gateway of a field on Cornwall's remote Roseland Peninsula on 20 October 1998.

Police said recent "scientific advances" meant they now had partial DNA evidence of the killer.

Fresh appeals for information have led to nine new lines of inquiry, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Mrs Bryant with Jay, the family lurcher, she was walking at the time of her death

Mrs Bryant was killed while walking the family dog near her home.

Detectives have said they believe Mrs Bryant's murder was sexually motivated because of the way her clothes had been disturbed.

She suffered stab wounds to her back, neck and chest.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Mrs Bryant with her daughters Erin and Lee

Investigators and Mrs Bryant's family hope new evidence - a partial DNA profile recovered from her body and swabs from the scene - uncovered in 2015 during a forensic review of the case, will lead to a resolution.

On Monday, officers launched a new public appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of the mother-of-two's murder as part of the ongoing investigation.

Lyn Bryant's daughter, Lee Taylor, hopes the the new evidence will make a difference

"The response and the interest from the public has been fantastic," said retired detective inspector and current senior investigating officer Stuart Ellis.

"I am convinced that the public holds the key to this investigation," he said.

A £10,000 reward has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated incident room number on 0800 096 1233.

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Mrs Bryant's glasses were found at the scene on 2 February 1999