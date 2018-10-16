Image caption Chris Witt said he needed a blue badge to park in spaces where he could fully open his car door

A man who lost part of his leg due to diabetes has been refused a blue badge for disabled parking.

Chris Witt was given the three-year permit in 2015 after he had some toes amputated, which affected his mobility and balance.

He has since had his leg removed below the knee but his new prosthetic has slightly enhanced his mobility.

Cornwall Council said he did not meet national criteria for the badge which is set out by the government.

Mr Witt, from St Austell, Cornwall, has appealed the decision and said he cannot park in normal spaces.

The retired company director said he needed the badge to park in spaces where he could fully open his car door, allowing him to swing his prosthetic leg out.

Mr Witt said the council should show "a level of discretion, compassion and common sense" in his case.

He said the decision could make him "housebound or wheelchair-bound" as he may not be able to use his car alone as another person would need to park it for him.

Image caption Chris Witt has a prosthetic after his left leg was removed below the knee

Cornwall Council said: "When someone is assessed for a blue badge, we have to follow national criteria issued by the Department for Transport. Unfortunately, Mr Witt did not meet that criteria."

Mr Witt's application was also sent to a third party for consideration which "again confirmed he was not eligible", the authority said.

The council confirmed the case was being considered under its appeals process.

According to the government's guidelines, the blue badge scheme is designed to help disabled people who have "severe mobility problems" by allowing them to park close to "goods, services and other facilities".

However, the guidelines are "non-statuatory" meaning local authorities have to interpret the laws around the scheme on their own.