Image caption The crash happened on Southern Way, Wadebridge, Cornwall

An 80-year-old man died after being hit by a car that went on to crash into a house in north Cornwall.

It happened in Southern Way, Wadebridge, at 11:25 BST on Tuesday, police said.

The man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with critical injuries, where he died the next day.

The driver, a 77-year-old man, was also treated for non life-threatening injuries. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact the force.

