Many animals on the farm were close to death, Cornwall Council said

A farmer has admitted causing unnecessary suffering to animals after cows were found at his farm "drowning in muck".

The animals in Rodney Pascoe's care were "so emaciated they could not stand up", Cornwall Council said.

At Bodmin Magistrates' Court he pleaded guilty to 10 charges of animal cruelty.

Pascoe, 65, of Under Lane in Delabole, Cornwall, was banned for life from keeping or owning farmed animals, including horses and poultry.

He was also sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

District Judge Diana Baker told the farmer it was the "worst case of animal neglect" she had seen in years.

She ordered Pascoe to either sell, or remove from his land, his remaining cattle within 28 days, and ordered him to pay costs of £4,926 to Cornwall Council within the same period.

Pascoe was charged following a joint investigation between by the Animal and Plant Health Agency, Rural Payments Agency and Cornwall Council.

Cornwall Council said the animals were found in an "awful condition" and in many cases were close to death.