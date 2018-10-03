Image copyright family handout Image caption Faye Rowe and Daniel Chaffe both died following a head-on collision

A grandmother on holiday was killed when a drunk driver lost control of a high performance car while on a stag do, an inquest heard.

Faye Rowe, 70, and Daniel Chaffe, 30, both died after the head-on collision near Camelford, Cornwall, on 23 September 2017.

Mr Chaffe had been doing speeds of up to 120mph shortly before the crash, Truro Magistrates Court was told.

Toxicology tests also found cannabis in his system.

'Booster button'

The coroner recorded a conclusion of gross negligence manslaughter in relation to the death of Mrs Rowe, from Sevenoaks, Kent.

The conclusion for Mr Chaffe, from Helstone, Cornwall, was recorded as death by road traffic accident.

The inquest heard Mr Chaffe had been at a stag party paint-balling event that morning and the group had moved to the White Hart pub in St Teath at lunchtime.Witnesses said he had consumed about three pints of lager, a bottle and a half of tequila flavoured lager and a short when he decided to drive his five-litre V8 Jaguar to Camelford to pick up cash and tobacco.Brian Wills, who was in the passenger seat of the Jaguar, said he shouted at Mr Chaffe to slow down when the speed reached 120mph after he had pressed a "booster button".

'Amazing grandmother'

Mrs Rowe had been on a day out with her husband - both of whom were regular visitors to Cornwall.

Tony Rowe remains seriously injured and "a shadow of his former self".Andrew Fletcher, forensic collisions investigator for Devon and Cornwall Police, estimated the Jaguar's speed was between 73mph and 89mph at the point of impact.Mrs Rowe was taken to Derriford Hospital where she died of multiple injuries.Mrs Rowe's daughters Emma Evans and Rachel Smith said: "We have lost the best mum, the most amazing grandmother and the most wonderful, selfless person who we saw every day.

"It will not bring her back but today there is some justice."